Kerur violence: Ensure peace, Bommai tells cops

One person was stabbed and three were injured in the violence in which shops and pushcarts got vandalised

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS,
  • Jul 07 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 14:30 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Thursday that prohibitory orders have been clamped at Kerur near Bagalkot following clashes between two communities.

“Yesterday, there was a personal fight. The police immediately controlled the situation. Some persons have been arrested and the injured hospitalised,” Bommai told reporters.

According to reports, one person was stabbed and three were injured in the violence in which shops and pushcarts got vandalised. At least 18 people have been reportedly arrested.

“Directions have been issued for both communities to maintain peace. We have clamped Section 144 (prohibitory orders). The deputy commissioner and other area officers will be there to oversee the situation,” Bommai said, adding that he has instructed senior police officers to ensure no untoward incident takes place.

Karnataka
Kerur
Violence
basavaraj bommai

