KGF medical college students to be relocated soon

Bengaluru, DHNS: The Department of Medical Education will soon relocate 117 final year MBBS students of Sambhram Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (SIMSR), Kolar Gold Fields, to other colleges in the state, preferably government ones, wherever vacancies are available.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Medical Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan. Recently, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health S sciences (RGUHS) disaffiliated SIMSR for 2019-20. It also banned SIMSR from making fresh admissions. Students admitted for 2016-17, now in the final year, moved the High Court citing glaring infrastructure deficiencies in the college.

“We will relocate students to other colleges having vacancies. It will be done once college-wise list of vacancies is prepared,” he said. The SIMSR management representatives were not available for comment.