Khadi must for Nrupatunga varsity students every Wednesday

The Nrupatunga Unitary University, Bengaluru, has made it mandatory for students and staff to wear khadi outfits once a week.

To encourage the khadi industry and weavers, the university has introduced the concept of khadi every Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Prof S Srinivas Balli, vice-chancellor of the university, said, "This is basically to promote Swadeshi concept among students and to introduce the Swadeshi movement to students as part of the 75th year celebration of our Independence."

The university has also decided to hold a khadi exhibition on the university campus during September second week and October first week.

During the exhibition, students and staff will be provided a 30% discount to buy khadi clothes.

"On August 15, we had organised khadi exhibition for the staff on the university campus. In September and October, we are doing it again for students," he said.

Every Wednesday, the university will hold the general assembly in the morning, where all students and staff will be seen in khadi outfits.

"During the assembly, we talk about 'Be Indian Buy Indian' and 'Swadeshi' concepts to encourage students to buy Swadeshi materials," he said.

The Karnataka State Law University was the first to introduce khadi outfits for students a few years ago. Among private colleges, Seshadripuram Group of institutions has introduced it in all colleges run by it.

Free meals

To encourage students to attend classes, the teaching staff of Nrupathunga university have decided to sponsor the meals of students from economically backward sections. As explained by the university officials, every day at least 200 students are availing the benefit.

There is no need for students to prove themselves as poor. Any student in need of a meal can avail the token available at the administrative office by giving their details and eat at the university canteen.

Courses under NEP

During the 2020-21 academic year, the government elevated the Government Science College, Bengaluru, as unitary university and named it Nrupathunga University. For the current academic year, the university is introducing various courses under the National Education Policy (NEP).

The university has also started School of Physical Sciences, School of Chemical Sciences, School of Life Sciences, School of Applied Sciences, School of Computer Sciences and Electronics, School of Mathematics and Statistics, School of Languages and Literature, School of Multi-disciplinary and Transdisciplinary studies.