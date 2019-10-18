KHB site for 'public figure' unconstitutional: HC

Allotting sites in the special category to the ‘public figures’ involved in social service by the Karnataka Housing Board is unconstitutional, the Karnataka High Court ruled on Friday.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Mohammed Nawaz delivered its judgement on a public interest petition filed by advocate

K Bhojappa, who challenged the provision of allotting 5% of sites under Section 4(A) and 9A(C) of Karnataka Housing Board (Allotment) Regulations, 1983.

The bench observed in the judgement that the KHB has discretionary powers to allot 10% of sites under various categories in every housing projects.

According to Section of 4 (A) and 9A (C) of Karnataka Housing Board (Allotment) Regulations, 5% of sites can be allotted to a public figure. But in the rule, no definition has been made on the word ‘public figure’ or those involved in public life.

The provision can be misused in the process of allotting sites, the petitioner had said.