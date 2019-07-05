Kid beaten to death by parents in exorcism

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Kid beaten to death by parents in exorcism

Gayatri G R
Gayatri G R, DH News Service, Mysuru ,
  • Jul 05 2019, 23:19pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 23:25pm ist

A superstitious belief of a couple has claimed the life of their two-year-old child at Aswal village in Hunsur taluk.

The victim has been identified as Kushal.

The Bilikere police have arrested the boy’s parents Parimala and Shashikumar on Friday. The couple were labourers at a farm belonging to Manjunath of Aswal village. As Kushal was suffering from epilepsy, his parents believed that the boy was possessed by Parimala’s mother, who died three years ago.

In a bid to expel or evict evil spirit from Kushal, parents thrashed the kid with banana stem on June 28. The boy sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru, where he failed to respond to treatment and died on Thursday night.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

kid
Killed
Comments (+)
 