Kid beaten to death by parents in exorcism

A superstitious belief of a couple has claimed the life of their two-year-old child at Aswal village in Hunsur taluk.

The victim has been identified as Kushal.

The Bilikere police have arrested the boy’s parents Parimala and Shashikumar on Friday. The couple were labourers at a farm belonging to Manjunath of Aswal village. As Kushal was suffering from epilepsy, his parents believed that the boy was possessed by Parimala’s mother, who died three years ago.

In a bid to expel or evict evil spirit from Kushal, parents thrashed the kid with banana stem on June 28. The boy sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru, where he failed to respond to treatment and died on Thursday night.