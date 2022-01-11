Kids' low infection rate doesn't warrant school closure: DPI

As many as 860 children in the age group of 6 to 16 years have tested positive for Covid-19 in the third wave in the state, as per the data collated by the department of public instruction (DPI).

The department says that the number of infected children is only a small percent of the total population of children in this age group, allaying fears among the public about schoolkids testing positive.

"Karnataka has 1,04,35,006 children in the age group of 6-16 years. Out of this, only 860 children getting infected does not constitute even 0.1%. There is no need to create panic among kids and parents by closing down schools," said a DPI official.

This data, collected from December 8 to January 10, was submitted to the chief minister during his video conference with his cabinet colleagues and other senior officers on Tuesday evening.

DC's discretion

However, the CM reportedly told the officials not to take any risk and left it to the discretion of the DCs of the respective districts to take a decision on the closure of schools, based on the infection rate.

DPI officials have requested the CM to permit the holding classes under the Vidyagama programme in taluks and districts where schools are not allowed to conduct offline classes due to an increase in cases.

Review on Jan 19

"The CM has decided to wait and watch till January 19 and review the situation," an official said.

As per data made available by DPI, some districts have not reported even a single case of Covid-19 among children.

"Our argument was very clear. We are not against the closure of schools where the positivity rate is high, but our request was to consider it taluk-wise," the official said.

Belagavi reported the highest Covid cases among kids at 166, followed by Chikkamagaluru (144), Mandya (65), Mysuru (62). Yadgir, Bagalkot and Koppal districts reported zero cases.

As many as 85 teachers tested positive for Covid-19 in the state in the last one month.

TV classes to resume

The education department will resume video classes on Doordarshan Chandana channel from January 13. The classes will be telecast from 8 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday) for grades 5 to 9.