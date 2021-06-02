'King subsequently lost the war': BJP leaders' veiled dig at BSY

Social media posts made by two BJP leaders have triggered a debate with netizens interpreting them as a commentary on the existing political scenario in the state and in the country.

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi, in a Facebook post, recalled the fall of the Vijayanagara empire during the tenure of Aliya Rama Raya.

The king was suspicious about everybody, Ravi wrote, pushing out those loyal to the empire from key administrative positions and placed sycophants around him. The king subsequently lost the war. "The course of history would have been different if a man loyal to the empire had led the army," he wrote.

"How long will the kingdom last if the citizenry is sacrificed and sycophants kept safe in the castle? Can the fall of an unforgettable empire be not a lesson for us," Ravi asked.

This was soon interpreted as a veiled dig on the affairs of B S Yediyurappa administration that is riddled with bickering.

Another social media post that created a buzz was by BJP vice-president Tejaswini Ananthkumar.

She shared a quote by Andy Stanley which said, "Leaders who don't listen will eventually be surrounded by people who have nothing to say."

In the same tweet, she wrote that the quote was "a strong message applicable across all sections of society."