'Kitchen cabinet, super CM hurting administration'

The interference of elements outside the government has hampered the ability of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to deliver good administration in the state, charged Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, here on Sunday.

Speaking to media persons, he said, "We don't know who is advising the CM. There is a kitchen cabinet and a super CM in his family. Due to these factors, good administration is not possible," he said. Yediyurappa government, he said, has not been able to take up even 10% of the development work carried out during the tenure of Siddaramaiah.

On KPCC top post, he said that an announcement for the KPCC president's job was expected soon. Rao, who had met the high command recently, said that the central leadership has assured them of a decision soon. "We have communicated to the party leadership that taking a quick decision on the issue will help organise the party better in Karnataka," he said.