Kittur Sainik School entrance exam on March 6

Kittur Rani Channamma Residential Sainik School for Girls will conduct an all-India level entrance test for admission to the 6th standard at various centres across Karnataka on March 6 (Sunday).

Hall tickets have been dispatched to the eligible candidates by ordinary post. The candidates, appearing for the test, must be present at their respective examination centres before 8 am on that day. For details, they can contact 08288-234608.

The details of the admission tickets can be seen on the school website --- www.kittursainikschool.in --- the school said in a press note.

