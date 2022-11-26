Kittur Tahashildar trapped by Lokayukta sleuths while accepting Rs 2 lakh graft

Kittur Tahashildar and case worker in the office landed in Lokayukta net while accepting a graft of Rs 2 lakh for completing a change in property title Friday.

Tahashildar Somalingappa Halagi had demanded a graft of Rs 5 lakh for completing the task.

Complainant Rajendra Bapusaheb Inamdar from Khodnapur village in Kittur taluk had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police station.

Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Yashodha Vantgodi guided the raid.