KMF slashes prices of ghee, butter and milk powder

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Tuesday reduced the prices of its products such as ghee, butter and milk powder keeping in mind the Covid pandemic induced hardship on the general public.

In an official statement, the country's second-largest milk producer stated, "KMF has been rolling out various programmes in the interest of the consumers. During the first (Covid) wave, we had not only reduced the prices of ghee, butter but also distributed Cheese free of cost along with Nandini Paneer. Similarly, during this second wave of the pandemic, we have cut down prices on our products --- butter and skimmed milk powder benefitting the people."

According to the revised tariff, one kg ghee will be sold at Rs 450 from its earlier price of Rs 470. The butter, which was sold at Rs 440 per kg, will be sold at Rs 420. The skimmed milk powder price has been reduced from Rs 300 to Rs 270 per kg.