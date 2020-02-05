Knowledge City in CB' Pur village

Amaravathi, a nondescript village near Shidlaghatta taluk of Chikkaballapur district, is all set to house a ‘Knowledge City’ of the state. The village, which is just 30 km from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), is already identified as the campus for the Bengaluru North University (BNU). Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday visited the village and inspected the land earmarked for setting up of both the BNU and Knowledge City.