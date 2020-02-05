Knowledge City in CB' Pur village

Niranjan Kaggere 
  • Feb 05 2020, 22:46pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 22:48pm ist
DCM Dr Ashwathnarayan and Sidlaghatta MLA V Muniyappa on Wednesday inspected the land allocated for setting up of Bangalore North University at Amaravathi near Sidlaghatta in Chikkaballapura taluk.

 Amaravathi, a nondescript village near Shidlaghatta taluk of Chikkaballapur district, is all set to house a ‘Knowledge City’ of the state. The village, which is just 30 km from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), is already identified as the campus for the Bengaluru North University (BNU). Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday visited the village and inspected the land earmarked for setting up of both the BNU and Knowledge City.

