Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline: GAIL officials claim daily commute 'a herculean task' amid Covid-19

Even as work on the long-awaited commissioning of Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline has resumed, GAIL officials are finding the daily commute between Kasargod and Mangaluru to be a herculean task.

“Getting an online pass to daily commute between Kasargod and Mangaluru has become a herculean task. The mandatory Covid-19 test every week is further aggravating the situation. It is posing as a hurdle for GAIL's project. More than 40 to 50 officers and staff of GAIL (India) Limited have to commute daily between Kasargod and Mangaluru for the commissioning of project and operate the project on a daily basis,” highly placed sources told DH.

Initially, the pipeline was to be commission by August end. However, the restrictions imposed on those entering Kasargod, following Covid-19 scare, posed a major hurdle for the completion of the project. On the other hand, horizontal directional drilling (HDD) process to lay the pipelines under water was stuck in Chandragiri river in Kasargod. The work has now resumed and a heavy duty pulling machine is at the site at Chandragiri, sources told DH.

The issue has already been drawn to the notice of Union Minister for Chemical and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda. Sources said heavy rain in the region for the past five to six days too have affected the work. The authorities were planning to get LNG via tanker and commission a 60-km pipeline at Ichalampady in Kasargod and later complete the work on HDD at Chandragiri river.

The GAIL is also looking into the possibility of getting LNG tanks and commissioning gas supply from the receiving station at MCF. “The GAIL staff had applied for a six months pass to travel to Kasargod. However, it was denied and issued a 28-day pass,” sources added.

It may be recalled that the LNG terminal of Petronet LNG was commissioned in Kochi six years ago. GAIL (India) Ltd was entrusted with the responsibility of laying the pipeline from Kochi to Mangaluru. The pipeline is designed to transport 16 million cubic metres (MCM) of LNG with Kochi’s demand for 5 MCM and Mangaluru industries assured demand for 4 MCM.

Already, the work on laying the pipeline at Malavoor, Adyapadi, Kandavara, Mulooru, Addooru, Malluru, Arkula, Pavoor, Kenjar, Thokooru in Mangaluru taluk, Meramajalu, AMmunje, Pajeer, Kairangala, Balepunti, Kunrand villages had been completed.