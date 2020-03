The Kochuveli–Mysuru Express (Train No 16316), commencing on March 14, will be diverted to run via Kottayam due to pre-non interlocking work in connection with the doubling of the track between Haripad and Ambalapuzha.

The train number 12295/12296 KSR Bengaluru–Danapur–KSR Bengaluru Express is provided with a one-minute temporary stop at the Vindhyachal station on the occasion of ‘Chaitra Navaratri Mela’ from March 25 to April 8, a press release said.