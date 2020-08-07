Kodagu continues to receive heavy rainfall

Kodagu continued to receive heavy rainfall, disrupting normal life on Friday as well. Rivers Cauvery, Lakshmanatheertha were running above the danger mark in several locations in the district.

The water-level in River Cauvery at Bhagamandala continues to rise and flood water has entered inside the Bhagandeshwara Temple.

With a steady rise in water- level, low-lying areas in the district are under the threat of inundation. Sayi Layout and Kuvempu Layout in Kushalnagar have been inundated and the residents have already been shifted to safer locations. The layouts are facing the flood threat for the third consecutive year.

The heavy rain on Friday in the region is likely to pose threat to the rescue operations being carried out by the NDRF, police and fire service personnel at the site where landslides had occurred at Talacauvery on Thursday. The rescue teams could not visit the spot where a big chunk of Brahmagiri Hill slid for nearly 5-km.

The district administration has decided to send one more rescue team to the spot. A landslide had also occurred at Cherangala near Talacauvery on Thursday night. The Madikeri-Mangaluru National Highway 275 has caved in near Jodupala.