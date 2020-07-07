Kodagu rains bring KRS close to 100-ft mark

Kodagu rains bring KRS close to 100-ft mark

Gayathree G R
Gayathree G R, DHNS , Mandya ,
  Jul 07 2020, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2020, 22:29 ist

With a good spell of rains in Kodagu district, the inflow into Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam, in Srirangapatna taluk, Mandya district, has increased, and the water level of the dam stood at 99.8 feet on Tuesday evening.

The inflow was 7,736 cusec and outflow 451 cusec on Tuesday. The water level is expected to cross the 100-feet mark on Wednesday morning, a bit early. If the rain continues to pound Kodagu, it is expected to reach the maximum level by the end of July, according to sources in the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam.

Last year, the water level crossed the 100-ft on August 9. In 2018, it reached the mark on June 17. With copious rain in Kodagu and the inflow on the rise, there will not be any problem for agriculture activities in Mandya and also for drinking water supply to Bengaluru, Mysuru and other places, said the Nigam authorities. 

KRS reservoir
Kodagu flood
Rain effect

