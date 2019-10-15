Kodagu SP sends kid to anganwadi, sets example

A majority of higher officials want their children to learn in the so-called prestigious schools. But, Kodagu district Superintendent of Police Suman D Pennekar has set an example by admitting her child to an anganwadi.

The SP's two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Khushi happily takes part in the activities in the anganwadi near Field Marshal K M Cariappa College in Madikeri.

The little girl plays and receives meals like all other children in the anganwadi, which is her first learning centre.

Suman herself drops the child at the anganwadi and picks her up every day.

The SP feels children learn values from government institutions like anganwadis.

The anganwadi in question is a model anganwadi in the district and therefore, she decided to admit her child in the same anganwadi, the SP said.