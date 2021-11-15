Kodikal bandh observed over desecration of 'Nagabimba'

The Kodikal bandh call given by Hindu organisations led by Vishwa Hindu Parishat, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, condemning damage to the idol of a serpent god 'Nagabimba’ at Nagabana in Kodikal in Mangaluru received good response on Monday.

All the shops in Kodikal area remained closed and bus services to Kodikal remained suspended.

Condemning the failure of the police to arrest the culprits who had desecrated Nagabimba, the Hindu organisations staged a protest rally on the occasion.

VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell urged the police to encounter those who were engaged in desecration of Hindu places of worship. Stringent action should be initiated and culprits should be arrested immediately.

Vajradehi Mutt, Gurpura seer Rajashekarananda Swamiji said “when Nagabana at Kuloor was desecrated we had given 24 hours ultimatum to arrest the culprits. Finally, the police had arrested a mentally sick person. Now, we are giving the police 24 days to arrest the culprits. If the police fail to arrest the culprits, then DK district bandh or Mangaluru bandh may be observed by Hindu community members. We want justice," he said.

The police had stepped up security as a part of the bandh call given by the Hindu organisations.