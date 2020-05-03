80% of liquor exhausted in district during lockdown

About 80% of liquor in stocks has been exhausted in all liquor outlets in the district including the government-run Mysore Sales International Limited (MSIL) during the lockdown period, according to Excise Department officials.

The CL-2 and CL-11 outlets will be reopened from Monday across the district. The officials completed the stock verification on Sunday.

“Stock verification has been conducted at all outlets permitted for liquor sales. Notices have been slapped on owners of the outlets where there is huge gap between the data on the register and the actual stocks,” Sumitha, deputy commissioner, Excise Department, told DH.

The district has 240 liqour outlets and most of the owners reportedly sold the liquor during the lockdown period. It is said that the department officials were hand in glove with the owners to carry out the illegal activity.

The number of complaints that owners were selling the liquor from the stocks illegally went up. Following the complaints, Excise Minister H Nagesh ordered the department top brass to conduct stock verification.

The stock verification is being conducted in the last 10 days. Some owners have alleged that only a few outlets are being targeted as notices have not been slapped on owners of all outlets.

“The officials did not focus on MSIL outlets. They submitted a report only about some private outlets. Action has not been taken against some owners owing to political pressure,” according to an owner of an outlet.