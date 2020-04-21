Anche Mitra: Postal services at doorstep

The India Post (IP) has introduced Anche Mitra application to provide various services at doorstep of its customers in the wake of lockdown.

The app may be used to apply online seeking various services. The following website may be visited to enjoy the services: www.karnatakapost.gov.in.

The web page will open once the link is clicked. It will guide the visitors to various options including services which include sub-sections called medical and emergency services.

The facility may be used to send medical materials, registered post, speed post, for postal insurance scheme transactions, to pay premium, to deposit and withdraw funds.

It is mandatory to mention complete name and address to enjoy services. Once the particular service is sought, the IP staff will approach the concerned at their doorstep and provide the service. There is no need to pay for the service at the doorstep.

The customers may also inform the IP about letters or parcel that they are expecting.