Antarjala Chetana to be launched in Shivamogga on May 5

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday said that the State government had entered into an agreement with Art of Living for the implementation of Antarjala Chetana scheme to revive water bodies in 9 districts in the state.

He was speaking after inspecting bunds, Raja Kaluves, pits and ponds under MGNREGA at Khajihalli, Narasapur industrial area, Ammerahalli and Kalvamanjali villages.

The scheme would be launched in Shivamogga on May 5. It would be later expanded to Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradura and other districts.

“About 41 taluks have been declared at drought-hit. Funds have been released to address drinking water crisis,” he said.

Eshwarappa warned of initiating disciplinary action for delaying payment to workers under the scheme. The government had taken up community-development works to help poor people in the wake of lockdown.

“The Central government has announced special package to the State government. Workers will not get wages if machines are used to carry out work. The contractors will be blacklisted if they use machines,” he said.

Eshwarappa said that Rs 275 is given to each labourer per day in drought hit districts. The workers will get wages in 15 days.

ZP CEO H V Darshan, deputy conservator of forests Devaraj and tahsildar Shobhitha were present.