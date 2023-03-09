'Apply kumkum at once...': BJP MP's remark to married woman vendor courts controversy

BJP Lok Sabha member from Kolar S Muniswamy, on Wednesday, triggered a controversy by censuring a woman who was not sporting kumkum (vermilion) on her forehead.

The incident occurred at a women's day event organised here and a video of it on social media has sparked outrage.

The minister was inspecting stalls exhibiting products made by women. At one stall, he confronted a woman by name Sujatha and said, "What's your name? Why is there no kumkum on your forehead? Why then is your stall named Vaishnavi? Apply kumkum on your forehead at once."

He continued in a raised voice, "Your husband is alive, isn't it? You people get converted to other religions, just because someone offers you money."