Bandh against Ballari bifurcation partial

The bandh call for “Akhanda Ballari” (unified Ballari) evoked a partial response only in Ballari city on Tuesday. There was no response in other taluks of the Ballari district.

The members of Ballari District Action Committee assembled at Gadigi Chennappa Circle at 6 in the morning and burnt tyres. They raised slogans against disqualified MLA Anand Singh and Kampli MLA J N Ganesh. An argument ensued between traffic police and protesters as the latter attempted to block movement of vehicles. They even blocked the official vehicle of tahsildar who was heading to office. The members of Kannada organisations formed a

human chain at H R Gaviappa Circle.

While private educational institutions had declared a holiday, classes were not conducted properly in government schools and colleges.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called a meeting of the elected representatives from the district at Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Even as the plan to form Vijayanagara district was announced, there was a demand to make Hosapete as the district head quarters.

Protests were also held in Kudligi, Kottur, Harapanahalli and Hagaribommanahalli demanding that district headquarters be established in these towns.

As a result, there had been no enthusiastic response for the bandh call in this part of Ballari district.