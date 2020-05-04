CB’ Pur man tests positive for Covid-19

A 30-year-old man, a resident of ward-17 here, tested positive for Covid-19.

A 69-year-old man, a resident of Anjuman road in ward-17, contracted novel coronavirus on April 13. He died on April 15. The virus was transmitted from him to six others due to direct and direct contact.

The 30-year-old man is son-in-law of one of the six.

A total of 21 people, including 12 from Gauribidanur and 9 from Chikkaballapur, tested positive so far in the district.

About 11 patients from Gauribidanur have been discharged after they recovered. Five people are being treated at the district hospital at present.