‘Check price rise of cattle food’ 

Members of Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene submitted a memorandum seeking action for increasing prices of

They submitted the memorandum to deputy director of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Servic food for livestock.es Dr N Jagadish Kumar accusing owners of some shops of hiking the prices of the food offered to the livestock.

They said that the farmers were facing distress due to lockdown. Considering non-availability of transportation facilities, the prices of food offered to the livestock had been increased.

“Dairy farming is the secondary occupation of farmers in the district. The dairy farming is the lifeline of farmers in the district. Farming activities have come to a standstill in rural areas. Despite these odds, farmers are managing to run the show,” the Association’s state vice-president K Narayan Gowda said.

Gowda alleged that some people have created artificial shortage of fodder. The production of milk had come down due to summer. The department officials had failed to handle the situation.

They requested the department to take measures to display prices of food and fodder outside stalls, free distribution of food from Karnataka Milk Federation to be offered to cattle and cancellation of licenses given to owners to operation outlets for the sales of fodder and other food materials.

The Association’s district unit convener K Srinivas Gowda, member Bhargav and women’s wing president A Nalini were present.