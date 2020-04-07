CITU, CPI(M) demand adequate supply of generic medicines

CITU, CPI(M) demand supply of generic medicines

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 07 2020, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 19:37 ist
Representative image/iStock

People with common illnesses like hypertension and diabetes are suffering because of a shortage of generic medications in pharmacies, and the government is doing nothing to ensure adequate supply alleged Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Communist Party of India (Marxist).

CPM District Secretary N K Subramanya and CITU District President Syed Mujeeb said people with common ailments are not getting medicines due to shortage of supply and also because most pharmacies dispensing common medicines in Tumakuru city and district are shut. 

They also alleged that because of the paucity, inexpensive medicines are being sold at 10 times the original price thereby burdening the poorer classes of society. 

