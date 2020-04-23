Coronavirus lockdown: Farmers objection resumption of toll collect at plazas

Resumption of toll collection at toll plazas in the district has evoked strong objections from farmers.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways had directed the agencies maintaining the highways not to collect the toll between March 23 and April 20 to ensure free movement of vehicles for emergency services.

The toll collection resumed in all 40 toll plazas in the state from April 20.

According to farmers, they are in distress due to ban on movement of vehicles. The government has permitted movement of certain vehicles for farming purposes. However, the vehicle owners are forced to pay the toll which is a blow to farmers.

The farmers are unable to harvest and send their produces to markets. In such a situation, collection of toll would not be proper, they said.

“Farmers are finding it difficult to supply their produces at doorstep and to earn some money. In such a situation, toll collection should be condemned,” Yaluvahalli Sonnegowda, a farmers’ leader, said.

Mallur Harish, a water activist, said that it was crime to collect the toll on part of contractors.

“Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the State government should immediately take up the matter with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure relaxation of toll collection till situation limps back to normalcy,” R Anjaneya Reddy, Shashwata Neeravari Horata Samiti president sought.

“Grapes are getting damaged in the fields. We are transporting the produces by our own vehicles for sales in Bengaluru. Every time, we are forced to pay Rs 95,” Gopa, a farmer from Chikkamarali village in the district, said.

“I am not earning even Rs 2 by selling one kg grape. It is difficult to get food in urban areas. I need to pay for diesel. In such a situation, how far is it correct to collect the toll? The staff at the toll plaza indulge in atrocities when I question this,” he said.

Rajya Raitha Sangha secretary Bhaktarahalli Bhairegowda said that the farmers would come to street for protest if the toll collection continued.