Coronavirus Lockdown: Provide facilities to construction workers and rehabilitated people, says C H Gangadhar

Kolar district Legal Services Authority member secretary C H Gangadhar on Wednesday directed the City Municipal Council officials to provide basic amenities to construction workers and others who have been rehabilitated at Antaragange residential school for mentally challenged children.

He was speaking after an inspection here.

“Food should be offered to them. They should be subjected for medical examination. There should be transparency in extending facilities. Precautionary measures should be taken considering COVID-19 cases in neighbouring districts and states,” he said.

Gangadhar said that people should ensure social distancing in public places and give top priority for cleanliness.

CMC commissioner Srikanth said that the CMC has extended all benefits to the rehabilitated people as per guidelines. They have been directed to use masks and hand sanitiser. There are 12 women, 4 men and 13 construction workers at the residential school.

Antaragange institute secretary K S Shankar, advocate K R Dhanaraj were present.

Caption: District Legal Services Authority member secretary C H Gangadhar inspects situation at Antaragange residential school for mentally challenged children where construction workers and others have been rehabilitated.