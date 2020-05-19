DC to APMCs:  Follow lockdown guidelines or face closure

Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama on Tuesday warned of shutting down Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) for taking implementation of lockdown guidelines lightly.

She chaired a meeting of the APMC presidents and merchants here.

“COVID-19 is spreading fast in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Maharastra. Drivers, cleaners and vegetable merchants who visited these states have contracted the novel coronavirus,” she said.

The DC added, ”The APMCs should take effective measures to contain the spread of COVID-149 in the district. There should be more focus on drivers and cleaners of goods vehicles. About 9 people, who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the district, have returned from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The APMCs should be cautious as the virus has been spread by drivers and cleaners.”

Goods vehicles entering and going out of the APMCs should be disinfected. Instructions should be given to cleaners and drivers to wear masks without fail, besides washing their hands with hand sanitiser, she said.

“Drivers and cleaners should not move around once they return from neighbouring states. They should undergo tests in hospitals and be under quarantine. Top priority should be given to maintain hygiene in the markets. The district administration has received complaints about dumping of rotten vegetables, especially tomatoes. There are also complaints about unscientific garbage disposal. The APMCs should fix all such problems,” she said.

“The district administration has not taken any decision regarding mango market in Srinivaspur. A meeting of farmers will be convened to buy fruits directly from farmers,” the DC said.

Horticulture department deputy director Gayatri and APMC president D L Nagaraj were present.