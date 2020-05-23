Dist SNR hospital to be Covid-19 hospital by May 27

 The SNR district hospital here will be converted into a complete Covid-19 hospital by May 27. It will soon be a hospital with 200 beds.

The district administration had identified R L Jalappa Hospital and Research Centre (RLJHRC) as the Covid-19 hospital. However, the RLJHRC management of refused to continue the treatment of five patients prompting the district administration to convert the  SNR district hospital here as a complete Covid-19 hospital.

Based on the district administration’s proposal to the State government, the state health department nodal officer Dr Chandrakala and Dr Sridhar visited the hospital for inspection.

The deputy commissioner, who accompanied the nodal officers, directed the hospital authorities to focus on cleanliness in the hospital.

“The district hospital will soon be ready to treat Covid-19 patients. The hospital has 40-bed intensive care unit, besides 5 ventilators. About 35 additional ventilators will soon be ready at the hospital. It will be a complete Covid-19 hospital by May 27,” Dr Chandrakala said.

Out of 200 beds, 70 would be allotted for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, while 90 beds will be allotted for those under quarantine, she said.

Additional deputy commissioner B Shivaswamy directed officials to install television sets in all wards where Covid-19 patients are being treated for the entertainment purpose.

District health and family welfare officer Dr S N Vijay Kumar and district surveillance officer Dr Charini were present.

