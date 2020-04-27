Eshwarappa challenges DKS for debate on irregularities

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday challenged Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar for a debate on the alleged irregularities in the execution of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Addressing a press conference here, he came down heavily on Shivakumar and alleged that Shivakumar was expert in looting money.

“I request Shivakumar to inform the government about irregularities during his tenure. The government will tighten the administrative machinery. He should stop indulge in petty politics. I am knew to the portfolio. He should show irregularities and come for a debate,” he said.

He should not indulge in false accusations. He was doing to project himself for being appointed as the KPCC president, Eshwarappa charged.

Eshwarappa said that the government was trying to generate employment opportunities for poor people. Shivakumar was satisfied merely by making statements.

“There was confusion about the execution of works in the wake of Covid-19. People could carry out the works by maintaining social distancing. Works under the MGNREGA have started in over 5,400 gram panchayat limits out of 6021 gram panchayats,” he said.

He said that the government had entered into an agreement with Art of Living to revive water bodies. A total of nine districts, including Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru and Chitradurga have been selected for the works.