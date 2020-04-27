Eshwarappa unhappy with Central ministers from K’taka

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa on Monday vented anger against some Central ministers representing Karnataka.

“Some Central ministers representing the State have lodged a complaint with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over handling of Covid-19 situation in the State. It is wrong,” he said.

Speaking to reporters he said that some people lacked common sense. Complaints had been lodged making unnecessary criticism against the State government and works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

“Let them directly meet Modi and discuss in person if they are so courageous,” Eshwarappa challenged.

The Minister claimed that the State government was discharging duties properly. The MGNREGA works were carried out as per Prime Minister’s directions. An amount of Rs 1,000 crore had been released under the scheme. People were willing for the works. There was no need to halt the works just because some people made criticism.

Eshwarappa came down heavily on Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) D K Shivakumar.

“Shivakumar believes in the appeasement of Muslims. He can’t be in politics without Muslims. He is indulging in gimmicks to project himself as able KPCC president. He has failed in all the dramas he staged in the past and he will fail in the dramas he is staging now,” Eshwarappa charged.

“The BJP won’t permit communal disharmony,” he said.

