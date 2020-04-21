Excise staff behind illegal sale of liquor, says H Nagesh

Excise Minister H Nagesh on Tuesday said that the some officials of the department were hand in glove with owners of liquor outlets in selling the liquor illegally.

“There are complaint that owners of the liquor outlets have been illegally selling the liquor. Some officials of the department are backing the owners,” he told reporters.

The Minister said that the department top brass had been directed to conduct the inspection of the stocks at the liquor outlets.

“Details of the stocks were entered in the register book after the lockdown was imposed. The officials will verify the actual stocks and the data entered in the book to initiate action,” he said.

The licenses of the concerned outlets would be cancelled if discrepancies were noticed in the stocks. Criminal cases would also be registered against such owners, he warned.

He said that government would grant permission to resume operations of the outlets after May 3. He was under pressure by alcohol addicts. The president of forum of the alcohol addicts himself had called up the Minister requesting resumption of operations of the outlets.