Excise staff empowered to prevent illicit liquor sales

Excise Minister H Nagesh on Friday said that the government had granted complete powers to the excise officials to prevent the preparation and sale of illicit liquor in the state.

“Due to lockdown and following the closure of liquor outlets, the illicit liquor is prepared and sold across the state. The department officials are conducting continuous operations and are registering cases against those involved in the preparation and sales of illicit liquor,” he told reporters here.

Nagesh requested people not to consume the illicit liquor and harm their lives.

“There are many complaints about the preparation of illicit liquor. The public should share details of locations where the illicit liquor is prepared with the department officials,” he said.

The Minister said that the department officials were inspecting stocks in the liquor outlets and criminal cases would be registered against the owners of the outlets in case of discrepancies in the stocks.