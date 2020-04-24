'Excise staff empowered to stop illicit liquor sales'

Excise staff given necessary powers to prevent illicit liquor sales: H Nagesh

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Apr 24 2020, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 21:19 ist
Karnataka Excise Minister H Nagesh

Karnataka Excise Minister H Nagesh on Friday said that the government had granted complete powers to the excise officials to prevent the preparation and sale of illicit liquor in the state.

“Due to lockdown and following the closure of liquor outlets, the illicit liquor is prepared and sold across the state. The department officials are conducting continuous operations and are registering cases against those involved in the preparation and sales of illicit liquor,” he told reporters here.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Nagesh requested people not to consume the illicit liquor and harm their lives.

“There are many complaints about the preparation of illicit liquor. The public should share details of locations where the illicit liquor is prepared with the department officials,” he said.

The Minister said that the department officials were inspecting stocks in the liquor outlets and criminal cases would be registered against the owners of the outlets in case of discrepancies in the stocks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Liquor
Karnataka
Excise
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 