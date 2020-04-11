Focus on drinking water supply in villages: ZP President

Zilla Panchayat president M B Chikkanarasimhaiah on Saturday directed the officials to give top priority to supply drinking water regularly.

“There should be regular supply of drinking water in rural areas. Focus should be laid on maintaining cleanliness,” he said.

Chikkanarasimhaiah chaired a meeting to discuss drinking water supply and measures to contain Covid-19 at the ZP auditorium.

“Action plan should be prepared for three months to supply drinking water in rural areas as situation worsens from April. Alternative arrangements should be made for the supply of the water. Borewells should be drilled in village,” he said.

He said that many villagers had returned from urban areas in the wake of Covid-19 which had crated water shortage. Steps should be taken to avoid inconvenience in rural areas, he said.

“Tankers are used to supply water to purified drinking water units in rural areas. GPS facility should be installed at water tankers,” he said.

Chikkanarasimhaiah said that masks and sanitisers have been distributed among government employees put on Covid-19 duties, Asha workers and police. Efforts are made to ensure that staff get these materials without fail daily. Action would be taken against those selling masks for higher prices.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Fouzia B Taranum said that hygiene should be given top priority in villages to contain Covid-19. Tankers should be used to supply water in rural areas.

ZP vice-president Nirmala Muniraju and senior officers were present.