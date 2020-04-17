‘Follow social distancing or face closure of outlets’ 

Covid-19 nodal officer and DDPI K Rathnaiah on Friday warned that the district administration would shut down outlets if owners failed to ensure social distancing.

He visited the vegetable market at junior college grounds here and expressed displeasures due to violation of the social distancing guideline.

“The Covid-19 is haunting the entire world. Due to strict norms taken by the district administration, there are no cases of Covid-19 in the district so far. People will have to suffer if they fail to follow guidelines. The government advisory should be followed strictly,” he said.

Rathnaiah said that people should maintain social distancing and realise the seriousness of the situation. They should have some patience while buying materials.

He directed the owners to direct customers to wash hands with sanitiser and wear masks without fail. Materials should not be sold to those who fail to wear masks coming buying.

Physical education instructor Manjunath and ECO R Srinivas were present.