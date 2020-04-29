Heavy rains: Farmer incur Rs 2.14 crore losses

Heavy rains on Tuesday damaged horticultural crops worth Rs 2.14 crore in the district.

Malur received 19.6 mm rainfall, while Malur taluk recorded 38.1 mm rainfall. Srinivaspur recorded 15.1 mm rainfall, while Bangarpet, Kolar and Mulbagal 11.6 mm, 17.1 mm and 16 mm rainfall respectively.

The rains in Bangarpet, Kolar, Mulbagal and Malur taluks damaged crops in 490 hectares of land. Tomatoes in 236 hectares and mangos in 187 hectares have been damaged. Beans, cauliflower, capsicum, carrot, cucumber and papaya have also been damaged.

Produces at fields at Sakkanahalli, Maragal, Beerandahalli, Mavalli, Aithandahalli, Kavaranahalli, Lakshmipur in Bangarpet taluk, Uttanur, Hanumanahalli, Mudiyanur, Shivaranahalli and Kenchanahalli Mulbagal taluk, Kembodi, Huttur, Hollamballahalli, Holali and Tambihalli in Kolar have been destroyed.

Most farmers had used water from tankers and farm ponds to carry out farming activity. The dream of better yield this time has been shattered.

The officials from Revenue and Horticulture departments conducted a survey on Wednesday to submit a report about the losses.

“The Revenue and Horticulture departments have jointly conducted a survey. About Rs 2.14 crore losses have been estimated. A report will be submitted to deputy commissioner,” Gayatri, deputy director, Horticulture Department, said.

“I had spent Rs one lakh for water from tankers alone. The mango trees were in good condition. My dream of making some profit has been shattered,” Krishnappa, a farmer from Tambihalli said.

“Mango trees in my field have been damaged. I had borrowed loans from the farming activity. I don’t know what to do now,” a farmer from Huttanur said.

In Numbers

Taluk crops (in hectares) approximate losses (in lakhs)

Bangarpet: 34.5 16.20

Kolar: 381.8 162.5

Malur: 10.2 4.30

Mulbagal: 63.8 31.90