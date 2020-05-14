The horticulture department has submitted a proposal to the government requesting for the inclusion of tomato crop under weather-based crop insurance scheme instead of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The report submitted to the government includes total land of cultivation, number of farmers engaged in the cultivation of tomato and annual transaction among others.

At present, the farmers can insure the crop under PMFBY. However, insurance is granted based on the yield which has hit the farming community.

Unlike in other district, the yield in the district normally don’t fall. In the last four years, none of the farmers in the district has received compensation for the losses as the yield is considered under PMFBY. Despite having insured the crop, the farmers are unable to enjoy the benefit.

Due to the norm, droughts and depleting ground water, the farmers in the region have been demanding the government to include the crop under weather-based crop insurance scheme.

The department responded to the demand of the farming community and submitted the proposal. “The department has submitted a proposal to the government to include tomato under weather-based crop insurance scheme instead of PMFBY,” M Gayatri, deputy director, horticulture department said.

The district is the largest producer of tomatoes in the state. The crop is cultivated in over 9,000 hectare land in all three seasons.

Despite droughts and depleting groundwater table, farmers in the region have managed to engage themselves in the tomato cultivation.

The district has the largest tomato market in Asia. Tomatoes are exported to other states and countries. The Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) in the district transact business worth Rs 401 crore annually.

Taluk Tomato cultivation ( in hectares)

Bangarpet: 505

KGF: 754

Kolar: 2,287

Malur: 1,215

Mulbagal: 2,748

Srinivaspur: 1,301