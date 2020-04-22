DCC Bank President M Govinda Gowda on Wednesday requested the government to introduce weather-based crop insurance scheme for tomato farmers of the district.

He was speaking at the meeting of horticulture department officials to discuss pros and cons of the government order on implementing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana (PMFBY).

He said, "The PMFBY doesn't benefit farmers of the district. The tomato farmers are earning profit by carrying out the cultivation. Under the scheme, the harvest is insured. Hence, none of the tomato farmer has been able to receive insurance amount in the last four years," he pointed out.

He said that farmers were expected to pay Rs 4,800 per acre as premium, but there is no benefit. Hence, the PMFBY should not be introduced in the district.

The deputy director of the horticulture department Gayatri said that a proposal had been submitted to the government seeking the introduction of the weather-based crop insurance scheme.

"The department has facilitated farmers to supply 1.50 tonnes of vegetables at various apartments in Bengaluru. The department has taken the help of volunteers in this regard. About five farmers pack the produces. The farmers are getting reasonably better prices. More farmers will be brought under the network," she said.

Gayatri said that the system saved the farmers from being tortured by middlemen. It also ensured the supply of fresh vegetables to consumers.

"The deputy commissioner has granted permission to resume operations of food processing units at Malur, Vemagal and Srinivaspur. This will help procurement of produces. It will also stabilise prices," she added.

The DCC Bank manager Ravi, assistant general manager Khaleem Ullah and Nagesh were present.