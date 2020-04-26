K C Valley project water flows to Jannaghatta tank

Tension prevailed for a while in the town when farmers objected the move of the officials to flow the K C Valley project water from S Agrahara tank to Jannaghatta tank on Sunday.

There was a heated argument between the officials and the famers for sometime.

A tea of officials from the minor irrigation department led by tahsildar Shobhitha reached the tank and began the process to release the water.

Hundreds of farmers from S Agrahara, Rajakallahalli, Shettihalli, Naganal, Ankatatti, Hosa Matnalli, Sugatur and surrounding villages demanded the officials not to flow the water from the tank.

The additional forces were summoned to control the situation and the water was released in the police presence.

The farmers shouted slogans against the officials and police.

They alleged that the officials yielded to the pressure of Srinivaspur MLA K R Ramesh Kumar and flowed the water. The S Agrahara tank was yet to be filled completely.

The water had just now accumulated. It had revived borewells in the region. However, Kumar in order to fill the Jannaghatta tank, had let down farmers of the district.

Suresh Kumar, the executive engineer of the minor irrigation department said that the water needed to be flowed to 126 tanks. About 50% of the water would be stored at the S Agrahara tank.

“Water will be flowed from the S Agrahara tank in only one side in order to flow the water to Jannaghatta tank,” Shobitha said.

The farmers have decided to protest the decision to reduce heights of check dams in the region as they affect smooth flow of the water to Jannaghatta tank. Due to high altitude, the water fails to flow smoothly through the check dams and hence elected representatives in the region had demanded the government to reduce the height.

“There are no provisions to clear the check dams constructed by the government. Some elected representatives have requested the administration to reduce the height of the check dams. Senior officers will take a suitable decision in this regard,” deputy commissioner C Satyabhama said.



