Karnataka: MP S Muniswamy for extension of lockdown beyond May 3

MP S Muniswamy for extension of lockdown beyond May 3

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Apr 26 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 00:17 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

MP S Muniswamy on Sunday demanded extension of lockdown beyond May 3.

“Educated people are behaving in an irresponsible manner despite increasing cases of coronavirus. People in rural areas are strictly following lockdown guidelines as against their counterparts in urban areas,” he said.

“Villagers wear masks in rural areas and maintain social distancing. People in urban areas don’t know the importance of wearing masks. They venture out of houses unnecessarily and walk on roads,” the MP expressed displeasure.

Muniswamy said that the checkpoints in Kolar district had been increased to 20 considering COVID-19 zones around the district.

He sought the district administration to take strict action against movement of people on roads.

