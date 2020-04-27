Kits delivered to detect Covid-19 in 10 minutes

Kits delivered to detect Covid-19 in 10 minutes

DHNS
Kolar,
  Apr 27 2020
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 23:35 ist

The Tata Trust has donated rapid testing kits to the district which detects novel coronavirus in just 10 minutes.

“The Tata Trust has donated the rapid testing kit to the district which is being used on an experimental basis,” said district health and family welfare officer Dr S N Vijay Kumar.

The kits detect Covid-19 based on blood samples alone. The kits were used to test blood samples of Dr Vijay Kumar and district AIDS control officer Dr M Jagadish. The health department has planned to test 6000 people in the district using the kits.

People are forced to wait for Covid-19 tests. At present, throat swabs and blood samples are sent to Bengaluru for a report. Report is delivered 48 hours after the test. The kits will reduce burden on laboratory in Bengaluru, besides saving time.

