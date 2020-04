Excise Minister H Nagesh on Tuesday said that liquor outlets would not reopen in the state till May 15.

“It’s now difficult to grant permission to reopen the liquor outlets after May 3 when the lockdown ends. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied permission to reopen liquor outlets in districts under green zone. Hence, the outlets will remain closed till May 15,” he told reporters.

Alcohol addicts should now receive counseling and treatment from doctors which was good for health, he said.