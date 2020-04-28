Lockdown guideline relaxed in Kolar district

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Apr 28 2020, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 21:05 ist
Business activities resumed at Ammavaripet in Kolar on Tuesday.

Lockdown guidelines in the district have been partially relaxed. The industrial units at Vemagal and Narasapur began operations from Tuesday.

There is now permission to open shops under City Municipal Council and Town Municipal Council limits.

“Since Kolar is under green zone, permission has been granted to open stores. All types of services are being offered,” deputy commissioner C Satyabhama said.

Operations have begun at fruits and vegetables outlets, mobile phone stores and meat stalls. Permission has been granted for the operation of medical, para medical services and food production and processing units.

There is no permission for dental clinics and saloons. Provision stores may be opened, but social distancing should be maintained. Parcel has been permitted at hotels and bakeries.

One dabha at a distance of every 20 kilometre may resume works. There is permission for movement of goods vehicles.

Instructions have been given to open government offices and offer services. There is a ban on gathering of people at the offices. Social distancing is mandatory in social functions. People have been directed to wear masks compulsorily. Ban on movement of vehicles to other districts and states has continued.

