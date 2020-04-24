Lockdown norms relaxed in Kolar district

The government has relaxed lockdown norms in the district as it fell under green zone, said additional commissioner B Shivaswamy.

“The chief secretary has released revised guidelines for the 11 districts, including Kolar, that fall under the green zone. Some of the guidelines in the previous order have been continued, while some have been relaxed,” he told reporters.

Shivaswamy said that there was now permission to resume health services, industrial operations and food production and processing activities. Medical and pharma activities could also be resumed. The ban on travel to other districts and states had continued.

“Directions have been given to resume works at the all government offices at districts coming under the green zone. There is direction to start operations of sub-registrar’s office. People have been directed to maintain social distancing in any functions. They should wear masks,” he said.

Shivaswamy said that provision stores, hotels and bakeries could be started, but there is permission only for parcel. There was permission for movement of goods vehicles on highways. Parcel services had been permitted at dhabas.

“The district has not reported any Covid-19 case so far. About 22 teams collect blood samples and throat swabs of 200 people and send them to laboratory daily. Top priority has been given those suffering from respiratory and other serious problems,” he said.

The additional commissioner said that throat swabs and blood samples of all staff at checkpoints had been sent for report. Fever hospitals had been opened at 350 private hospitals for testing patients.

He requested people to inform the health department if they come across symptoms of Covid-19.