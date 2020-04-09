Make separate arrangements for outside state farmers: MP

MP S Muniswamy has advised the administrative body of sericulture market here to make separate arrangements for sericulture farmers from outside states visiting the market.

He was speaking after inaugurating the disinfection tunnel at the market here.

“Merchants and farmers should ensure social distancing at public places. Instead of farmers approaching reelers, the reelers should themselves approach farmers to procure silkworm cocoons,” he said.

Some farmers raised objections for the MP’s suggestion. They said that the reelers quoted less price if they were to approach farmers. They also delayed payments. Measures should be taken to prevent arrivals of silkworm cocoons from other states.

Responding to the demand, MLA K Srinivas Gowda said, “There should not be discrimination among farmers. Arrivals from other farmers should not be prevented. That would make them block produces from Kolar farmers. Separate rooms should be provided for farmers from other states.”

Farmers’ leader Afsar requested the MP and the MLA to initiate measures to release Rs 9 crore savings amount in the state sericulture board as merchants were not procuring reels in Bengaluru.

He said, “Transactions have been halted due to lock down which has affected farmers. Government has relaxed norms. The reelers quoting less prices should be blacklisted. The reelers should inform the officials while buying silkworm cocoons from farmers.”

He said that the people should not venture outside without valid reasons in the wake of Covid-19.

Sericulture department deputy director M K Prabhakar said that there was a facility to buy silkworm cocoons directly from farmers in markets in the district. Farmers and merchants should ensure social distancing.

Sericulture department assistant director Manjunath and the market assistant director Reddy Lakshmi were present.