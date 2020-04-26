MP for extension of lockdown beyond May 3

MP for extension of lockdown beyond May 3

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • Apr 26 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 21:42 ist

MP S Muniswamy on Sunday demanded extension of lockdown beyond May 3.

“Educated people are behaving in an irresponsible manner despite increasing cases of Covid-19. People in rural areas are strictly following lockdown guidelines as against their counterparts in urban areas,” he said.

“Villagers wear masks in rural areas and maintain social distancing. People in urban areas don’t know the importance of wearing masks. They venture out of houses unnecessarily and walk on roads,” the MP expressed displeasure.

Muniswamy said that the checkpoints in Kolar district had been increased to 20 considering Covid-19 zones around the district.

He sought the district administration to take strict action against movement of people on roads.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
MP
Muniswamy
demand
extension
Lockdown
beyond May 3

What's Brewing

Lockdowns ease as global infections near 3 million

Lockdowns ease as global infections near 3 million

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

Slum dwellings pose challenge as Mumbai fights COVID-19

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

A vision for resurgent India in the post-COVID-19 world

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

PM must act fast to scale up COVID-19 testing: Rahul

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

Yes Bank scam: Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhwan in CBI custody

 