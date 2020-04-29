Muniyappa for lockdown extension in Kolar district

Former MP K H Muniyappa on Wednesday said that it would be a wise move to continue lockdown for some more days in Kolar district as relaxation might lead to spreading of the Covid-19.

He was speaking after distributing masks and soap to public.

“The police, Asha workers, Anganawadi workers, health department staff and others have done excellent job to contain the spread of novel coronavirus due to which the government has declared Kolar as a green zone district,” he said.

Muniyappa appreciated that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handling the Covid-19 situation effectively in the country.

“Though Modi woke up a little late, he is ably handling the situation. Had China woken up to the situation when novel coronavirus began spreading situation would have been far more better,” he said The Covid-19 has been successfully contained in India compared to other nations. Containing novel coronavirus completely was like world war three. All political parties were extending support to the Centre, he said.

Muniyappa said that the Congress party was distributing masks, soaps, ration and hand sanitiser to over 20,000 people in all 35 wards in Kolar and 23 gram panchayats.

“I am in touch with deputy commissioner for latest updates. I am also making certain suggestions. I have requested to deduct 30% of my pension for relief works,” he said.

The state has about 40% labourers who were poor. They were facing distress due to lockdown. Food and economic assistance should be given to them, Muniyappa said.

The former MP said that he had brought to the notice of the government decline in the prices of agricultural and horticultural produces due to ban on movement of vehicles. The government should announce support price for the produces.

District Congress unit vice-president L A Manjunath, CMC members B M Mubaraq, Narayanamma, Kolar Urban Development Authority former president Atawullah Khan were present.