Normalcy on restoration slowly in district

Kolar, DHNS: Normal life in the town slowly limped back to normalcy on Thursday as lock down guidelines have been relaxed in the town.

Commercial activities were adversely affected in the last 39 days since March 22. The state government permitted certain activities from Thursday as Kolar is in the list of green zone districts.

The district administration has directed merchants to follow odd and even number system to open their stores. As there was a lot of confusion over the order, most merchants opened their outlets. The police, City Municipal Council (CMC) officials and the nodal officer shut down some outlets. During the process, there were heated arguments between merchants and the officials.

Commercial activities in rural and urban areas too resumed. The government offices too were open and offered services. Since the bus and autorickshaw services are yet to be resumed, the attendance in offices was less. There was heavy congestion at major junction and primer commercial zones. People thronged petrol bunks in large number.

The industrial units at Vemagal and Narasapur resumed operations with 50% of the workforce. There was heavy rush at sub-registrar’s office.

Ban on saloons, beauty parlours, liquor outlets, dental clinics and cinema theatres has continued. Barring routine rituals at temples, masjids and churches, all other major rituals have been banned.

As a precautionary measure, ban has been continued on educational institutions to resume operations.

Despite relaxation of norms, most people chose to stay indoors fearing action by the police and spreading of Covid-19.

Checking has been tightened at checkpoints. Vehicles from other states and districts are being thoroughly checked before granting permission to enter the district.

Merchants faced financial distress as there was no business due to lock down. We’ve heaved a sigh of relief as the district administration relaxed norms,” K S Balaji, a provision store, owner said.

“Farmers faced difficulty in getting sowing seeds and fertilizer during the lock down. Relaxation has benefited the farming community,” Srinivas, a farmer from Gaddekannur, said.